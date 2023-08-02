NMDC reports record-breaking production for the period up to July 2023

National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC), a Navratna miner under the Ministry of Steel, has reported record-breaking production for the period up to July 2023. The National Miner has delivered record performances in FY24 so far and is paving the way towards becoming a 100 MT (Million Tonnes) mining company. NMDC is also gearing up to surpass its historic production of 40 MT for two fiscals in a row.



The company produced 13.15 million tonnes and sold 14.18 million tonnes of iron ore upto July 2023, showing a year-on-year growth of 20% and 33.5% in production and sales respectively. In July alone, the mining major produced 2.44 million tonnes and sold 3.03 million tonnes of iron ore, showing a month-on-month growth of 19% and 2.7% in production and sales respectively.



