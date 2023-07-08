NLC India Ltd bags GeM Award in “Timely Payments (CPSEs)” Category for 2023

NLC India Limited, a navratna company under the Ministry of Coal, bagged GeM award in the category “Timely Payments (CPSEs)” for the year 2023 for its outstanding contribution in improving the reliability of e-market practices in line with the vision of GeM. NLCIL registered and on-boarded in GeM portal in the year 2017. NLCIL’s growth in GeM procurement started from a small value of Rs 2.21 crore during the year 2018-19 and the company has registered an impressive growth of Rs 984.93 crore during the year FY 2022-23. Government e-Marketplace GeM is a dedicated e-Market service platform, a National public procurement portal, governed by Government of India for marketing different goods and services. To promote the power market in line with GEM’s vision of transparent, inclusive and efficient public procurement in India, awards are being presented by the Government of India.

Shri K Mohan Reddy, Director (Planning and Projects) received the award on behalf of NLC India Limited. Shri Prasanna Kumar Mottupalli, CMD, NLCIL complimented the officials of NLCIL for their efforts and wished them more success in future.