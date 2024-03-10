NLC India Limited signs MOU with Rajasthan Govt. for Formation of Joint Venture to set up 125 MW Lignite Based Power Plant and 1000 MW Solar Power Plant

NLC India Limited signed MOU with the Government of Rajasthan today for Formation of Joint Venture to set up 125 MW Lignite Based Power Plant and 1000 MW Solar Power Plant. The MoU was ceremoniously exchanged between NLC India Limited and RVUNL in the presence of Shri Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, CMD, NLC India Ltd, and Shri Devender Singhvi, RVUNL. Shri Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines (through VC) Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan, Shri RK Singh, Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, Smt Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister, Rajasthan, Shri Heeralal Nagar, Energy Minister, Govt of Rajasthan, Shri Sudhansh Pant, Chief Secretary, Government of Rajasthan and Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Coal Secretary, Government of India, were present during the programme.

The MoU between NLC India Limited and RVUNL entails a staggering investment of more than Rs 7000 Crores. Among the notable projects, the MoU outlines the establishment of a 125 MW Lignite Pit-head Thermal Power Plant in Bikaner district and a massive 1000 MW Solar Power Plant, further reinforcing NLCIL’s commitment to renewable energy initiatives. Additionally, a LoI for the setup of an 810 MW solar power plant has already been issued. This is in line with corporate plan of NLC India to become a power major of 17 GW capacity with more than 6 GW renewable capacity by 2030. The MoU exchange signifies a resolute step towards sustainable and robust energy infrastructure, aligning with the Nation’s Ambitious Renewable Energy targets.

In the ceremony, MOUs were also signed with Coal India Ltd, NTPC, PGCIL and REC for adding generation capacity and transmission system and financing.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi lauded the proactive vision of Prime Minister and the steadfast commitment of CM, Rajasthan in expediting these transformative projects. Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Coal Secretary, Government of India, expressed confidence in the prowess of PSUs under the Coal Ministry, asserting that with the infrastructure and land support provided by the Rajasthan Government, the signed projects will significantly bolster the nation’s energy security.