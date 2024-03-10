TMC releases list of all 42 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee announced the list of 42 candidates for the forthcoming Loksabha elections in West Bengal on Sunday. The announcement was made at the party’s mega rally ‘Jana Garjan Sabha’, which was led by the party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. Among the big names that popped up included Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar, Saayoni Ghosh from Jadavpur, Gopal Lamba from Darjeeling, Abhishek Banerjee from Diamond Harbour, actor Shatrughan Sinha from Asansol and former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore. Ms Banerjee said, apart from the 42 Lok Sabha candidates for West Bengal, TMC may also announce two candidates from Assam, and one each from Meghalaya and UP.