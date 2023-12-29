Nitish Kumar Elected President of JD(U), Party Calls for Unity Among INDIA Alliance

In a significant development within the political landscape, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ascended to the presidency of the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] on Friday, assuming a pivotal role while being hailed as the beacon of hope for marginalized sections and the youth grappling with unemployment. The party, at its national council meeting, emphasized the need for larger political entities within the INDIA bloc to exhibit magnanimity for the alliance’s success.

The JD(U) projected Nitish Kumar as a unifying figure, addressing the concerns of backward classes, extremely backward communities, minorities, and the unemployed youth. Despite Kumar’s reaffirmation that he seeks no specific position and aims to fortify the alliance, the party’s resolution urged the larger alliance members to allocate responsibilities to leaders based on their experience and competence.

During his brief speech, Kumar underscored his commitment to bolstering the coalition’s strength. The resolution passed at the national council meeting highlighted Kumar’s unparalleled experience in national politics, asserting the need for seasoned leaders to navigate the country’s political landscape effectively.

This significant shift in leadership occurred following the JD(U)’s national executive meeting, wherein Lalan Singh stepped down from the presidential role, paving the way for Nitish Kumar’s ascent. The move comes at a crucial juncture for the JD(U), which has experienced a decline in its political fortunes, aligning its strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The elevation of Nitish Kumar to the helm of the JD(U) signals a pivotal phase for the party, aiming to consolidate its position within the INDIA alliance while emphasizing unity and collective leadership as key components for political success in the forthcoming electoral landscape.