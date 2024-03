Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari in a post said, construction of 10 km long 4-lane elevated corridor on Kalimandir-Dimna Chowk-Baliguma section of National Highway-33 (New-18) in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand has been approved at a cost of Rs 936.26 crore.

He said, keeping in view the increasing traffic in the city by separating local traffic, the project road is envisaged to be developed as a 4-lane single-elevated corridor to enhance safety and reduce congestion in the city of Jamshedpur.