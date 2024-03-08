NHAI Collaborates with HLL Life care Limited to Strengthen Incident Management Systems and assist accident victims on National Highways

To provide immediate assistance to accidents victims and strengthen the Incident Management System (IMS) on the National Highways, NHAI has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HLL Lifecare Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW). The MoU was signed in presence of NHAI Chairman, Shri Santosh Kumar Yadav and Shri Kuruvilla P.C., Associate Vice President & Business Head, HLL Lifecare Limited, along with other senior officials from NHAI and HLL Lifecare Ltd.

The MoU will help NHAI to strengthen its existing Incident Management System, which includes Ambulances, Route Patrol Vans & Cranes, real time tracking, and supportive supervision. This will improve response time and facilitate referral of accident victims to the nearest health facilities, establishing a seamless process for incident management. This will include Operation & Management of Trauma Centres/Emergency Stabilization Centers to maximize assistance during the golden hour and improve health outcomes. This will also help to strengthen services provided through National Highway Toll Free Helpline Number 1033 resulting in improved response time.

In addition, HLL Lifecare Limitedwill provide services for comprehensive geo-tagging, mapping and engagement of health facilities and trauma centres across National Highways to enhance the emergency medical response by linking health facilities with ambulances. A blueprint for investment on trauma centres along National Highways will also be created by HLLLifecare Limited.

HLL will also operationalize and manage State-of-art ambulance services which will be equipped with improvised‘Basic Life Support’ at select locations of National Highways and will integrate technology for better communication, real time tracking and coordination.

As a part of the agreement, HLL Lifecare Limitedwill undertake training and orientation of the Toll Plaza Staff on new initiates and providing basic life support. Also, capacity Building for Toll Plaza staff for improving their psychological &behavioral skills, soft skills, stress management will be undertaken. Along with this, health screening for truckers and highway users such as eye test, tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and oral cancer screening at laybys and Wayside Amenities will also be organized. A Technical Support Unit will also be established to provide supervision to various initiatives and coordinate with concerned NHAI officials for trouble shooting and effective implementation.

This agreement will remain in effect for a period of five years. This unique collaboration between two Government Organizations underlines NHAI’s focus to enhance the Incident Management System and provide timely assistance to accidents victims. This arrangement will play a prominent role in providing immediate medical assistance and save precious lives on the National Highways across the country.