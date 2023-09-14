Nissan introduces the Magnite KURO Special Edition

Gurugram : Nissan is the official partner of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, continuing for the 8th consecutive year, and the Magnite KURO Special Edition has been launched in commemoration of this enduring partnership, offering customers a premium option to celebrate the association with the ICC World Cup. Nissan Motor India (NMIPL) today announced the commencement of pre-bookings for the Magnite KURO Special Edition. Derived from the Japanese word for ‘BLACK,’ the name KURO captures the essence of this special edition, personifying a unique product theme blended with imposing style and Japanese elegance. The KURO theme and special edition SUV is also reflective of premium quality and established reliability.

Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition is ready to set the tone for festive season with official launch and price announcement scheduled for October 2023. The bookings officially opened today with a booking amount of INR 11,000 available in all upper grades, including Magnite XV MT, Magnite Turbo XV MT, and Magnite Turbo XV CVT.

Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “This festive season, for the discerning customers seeking value and innovation, the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition provides an All-Black elegance with a suite of premium features combining style, value and safety for a truly exceptional driving experience.”

The Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition boasts an all-black exterior and interior, making a premium, imposing and stylish statement, blend of elegance and sophistication. Showcasing an impressive and bold design, the exterior features an aesthetically pleasing all black grill, skid plate, roof rails, black alloys, headlamps with black finisher and a distinct badge contributes to KURO’s striking design.

Additionally, the Magnite KURO Special Edition boasts a distinct interior with premium gloss black instrument panel, black interior accents, black door trim inserts, that elevates its design elements with an extra layer of style that is bound to delight and evoke admiration from customers. The special edition gets feature upgrades including a 360-degree Around View Monitor (AVM), a center console armrest with rear AC, wider IRVM, themed floor mats, and a wireless charger for added convenience and style.

The Nissan Magnite has been awarded with the 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety from Global NCAP offering the best safety standards within its segment. Nissan has recently enhanced the Magnite by introducing additional safety features across all variants. These safety features include:

Electronic Stability Programme (ESP)

Traction Control System (TCS)

Hill Start Assist (HSA)

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

The Magnite has firmly established itself as the preferred choice in India’s B-SUV segment. Launched in December 2020, it exemplifies Nissan Motor India’s manufacturing philosophy of ‘Make-In-India, Make for the World,’ with design from Japan and production in India.

Nissan had recently introduced the Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition, starting at a price of INR 7,39,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Magnite GEZA Special Edition offers a compelling combination of an advanced infotainment system, power-packed performance, advanced features, and safety enhancements that will redefine journeys for discerning Indian customers.

The Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is exported to 15 global markets, with its most recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.