Tata Steel Medica Hospital Performs First-of-its-Kind Critical Limb Surgeries in the Region

Kalinganagar: A patient with life-threatening injuries received timely and expert care at Tata Steel Medica Hospital, which successfully conducted complex limb surgeries, a first in the region. Mr. Bhimsen Mohanta, from Kolia was brought to the hospital with severe damage to both his lower limbs, massive blood loss, and no pulse after an accident.

The hospital’s emergency team, led by Dr. Sudhakar Jena, quickly stabilised the patient after his arrival. The left limb, which was beyond repair, was amputated above the knee to allow for future prosthesis fitting. The right limb, which had multiple fractures and tissue loss, was treated with external fixation, vascular repair, and skin grafting.

The hospital also provided psychological support and ten units of blood from its own storage unit to the patient. Mr. Mohanta, recently discharged with a healed right leg and thigh stump wound.

This remarkable case demonstrates Tata Steel Medica Hospital’s capability to perform complex and multiple surgeries that are usually done only in big hospitals in the country. Tata Steel Medica Hospital is committed to providing excellent healthcare and emerging as a critical care hub in this region.