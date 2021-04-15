Night Curfew Across Odisha Including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar From Tomorrow; Weekend Shutdown In 10 Districts

Bhubaneswar: Night curfew in urban areas of 10 Chhattisgarh bordering districts will start from 6 pm & continue till 5 pm from Friday. Night curfew also imposed in all other urban centres from 9 pm till 5 am says Chief Secretary.

Govt offices across the state will be functional with 50% staff strength. Banks & other financial institutions will also be allowed to function with reduced staff strength says Chief Secretary.

Number of guests in marriage & funeral-related events in Odisha have been reduced to 50 & 20 respectively. Total ban on political rally, other social & religious gatherings says Chief Secretary.

-all inter-state bus operations to be suspended from Monday, April 19

-intra-state bus operations to continue with sitting capacity only

-only 2 passengers allowed in auto & taxi

-private firms directed to reduce staff