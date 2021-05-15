NHPC Ltd provides Cold Chain Equipment for Covid-19 Vaccination to Government of Arunachal Pradesh

New Delhi: NHPC Ltd’s 2880 MW Dibang multipurpose project (Arunachal Pradesh) has provided Cold Chain Equipment for Covid-19 vaccination programme to Government of Arunachal Pradesh under Corporate Social Responsibility.

25 Ice lined Refrigerators were handed over to Dr. E. Rumi, Director of Family Welfare, Government of Arunachal Pradesh yesterday. Prior to this, 13 Deep Freezers had been handed over to Arunachal Government last week on 07.01.2021. The cold chain equipment have been provided at a cost of Rs 29.7 Lakh.

NHPC Ltd is India’s premier hydro power utility, a Mini Ratna category PSU under Ministry of Power.