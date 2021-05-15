Wheat procurement up by 30% in comparison to corresponding period of last year

New Delhi: Procurement of Wheat in ongoing RMS2021-22 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan,Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir at MSP, as was done in previous seasons,and till now (upto14.05.2021) a quantity of over 366.61 LMT of Wheat has been procured against the last year corresponding purchase of 282.69 LMT. About37.15 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing RMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 72,406.11Crore.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing season Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States with purchase of over 742.41 LMTs of paddy (includes Kharif Crop 705.52LMT and Rabi Crop 36.89LMT) upto14.05.2021 against the last year corresponding purchase of 687.24 LMT. About 111.00 Lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 1,40,165.72 Crore.

Further, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of 107.37 LMT of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020-21 & Rabi Marketing Season 2021 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme (PSS).The sanction for procurement of 1.74 LMT of Copra (the perennial crop) for the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala was also given. For other States/UTs, approval will also be accorded on receipt of proposals for procurement of Pulses, Oilseeds and Copra under PSS so that procurement of FAQ grade of these crops can be made at notified MSP for the year 2020-21 directly from the registered farmers, if the market rate goes below MSP during the notified harvesting period in the respective States/UTs by the Central Nodal Agencies through State nominated procuring agencies.

Upto14.05.2021, the Government through its Nodal Agencies has procured6,69,411.32MT of Moong, Urad, Tur, Gram, Masoor, Groundnut Pods, Mustard Seed and Soyabean having MSP value of Rs.3,507.80Crores benefitting4,01,265farmers in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Haryana and Rajasthan under Kharif2020-21 & Rabi 2021.

Similarly, 5089 MT of copra (the perennial crop) having MSP value of Rs.52.40 crore has been procured benefitting 3961 farmers in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu upto14.05.2021.