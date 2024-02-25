News18 Odia hosts Rising Odisha 2024, a gathering of influential leaders shaping the trajectory of the state’s future

Bhubaneswar, 24th February, 2024:News18 Odia successfully concluded the ‘Rising Odisha’ event, a pivotal platform shedding light on the substantial progress and developmental endeavours underway in Odisha. Held on February 23, 2024, at the Welcome Hotel by ITC Hotels in Bhubaneshwar, the event commenced at 5:00 PM. It served as a forum not only to showcase success stories spanning various sectors but also to address the challenges impeding Odisha’s continued advancement.

The event convened a diverse assembly of stakeholders, intellectuals, policymakers, and visionaries to deliberate on and commemorate Odisha’s remarkable odyssey of transformation and growth. Rising Odisha underscored the significant strides made in healthcare, women’s empowerment, sustainable industrialization, sports, and rural connectivity, exemplified by initiatives such as Laxmi Bus, alongside the evolving landscape of the education sector.

The presence and insights of the Honorable Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik enriched the occasion, as he offered invaluable counsel to propel the state towards further progress and prosperity. He was accompanied by distinguished speakers, policymakers, and experts who engaged in pivotal discussions and shared developmental blueprints tailored for Odisha’s future trajectory.

Among the esteemed attendees present at the venue wereNaveen Patnaik, Chief Minister, Odisha; Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister, Industry, MSME and Energy; Atanu Sabyasachi Nayak, Minister, Higher Education; Tusharkanti Behera, Minister, Sports and Youth Services;Smt. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport;Dr. Brundha D. CEO, SHAS, BSKY; Anupama Saha, Project Director, OSEPA; Smt. Lopamudra Baxipatra, Advisor, Mission Shakti and K Ravi Kumar, Secretary, Odisha Weightlifting Association.

The major highlight of the event was the panel sessions at the Rising Odishawhich included discussions on various topics such as Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) – ‘Game Changer in Health Services’, Mission Shakti – ‘Key to Prosperous Odisha’, Transformation in Education, Odisha – ‘The Sports Capital of India’, Lacchmi Bus – ‘The Lifeline of Rural Odisha’, and Industrialization Beyond Metal and Mines.