The Central Government Releases Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) Data

The Central government has published the Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (#MPCE) data for both rural and urban sectors across the country, covering various States, Union Territories, and socio-economic groups.
Remarkably, the Per Capita Monthly Household Consumption Expenditure has witnessed a significant surge, more than doubling from the period of 2011–12 to 2022–23.
Sikkim boasts the highest Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) among all states, with figures reaching Rs. 7,731 for rural areas and Rs. 12,105 for urban areas. Conversely, Chhattisgarh records the lowest MPCE, standing at Rs. 2,466 for rural regions and Rs. 4,483 for urban zones.
Remarkably, Meghalaya exhibits the largest rural-urban disparity in average MPCE among all states, with a substantial margin of 83%. Following closely behind is Chhattisgarh, with a rural-urban difference in MPCE amounting to 82%.