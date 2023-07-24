Newly constructed National Martyr’s Memorial unveiled at Jagjivan RPF Academy Lucknow

The newly constructed National Martyr’s Memorial and National Museum for Railway Security at Jagjivan RPF Academy Lucknow was unveiled today by Shri Sanjay Chander, Director General Railway Protection Force.



This martyr’s memorial is spread over an area of 4800 square meters and on this memorial, the names of 1014 martyred RPF personnel from 1957 till date have been inscribed and tribute has been paid to them on behalf of the RPF.



A visitor to this museum will get a complete glimpse of the history, genesis, achievements, duties and responsibilities of the Railway Protection Force at a glance. The museum is spread over a total area of 9000 sq. ft, with 37 thematic display panels, 11 display cabinets, an info-graphic history of policing, 87 artefacts, 500 pages from the National Archives of India, 36 weapons from a bygone era, 150 railway items related to security, 15 Mannequins of various ranks of the Railway Protection Force, and many other important items are on display.



The motto of this museum is Gyanvardhanayachsanrakshanaya (ज्ञानवर्धनायचसंरक्षणाय) which constantly inspires RPF to ‘promote knowledge and preserve heritage’.



Apart from this, War Trophy T-55 tank which was received from Central Armoured Fighting Vehicle Depot Kirkee, Khadki, Pune and installed in the academy campus, newly constructed Badminton and Lawn Tennis Court, Special Band of RPF were also unveiled by the Director General, Railway Protection Force.



