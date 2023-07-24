Thirty Critical Minerals List Released

Government has released a list of 30 critical minerals for India. These minerals are Antimony, Beryllium, Bismuth, Cobalt, Copper, Gallium, Germanium, Graphite, Hafnium, Indium, Lithium, Molybdenum, Niobium, Nickel, PGE, Phosphorous, Potash, REE,Rhenium, Silicon, Strontium, Tantalum, Tellurium, Tin, Titanium, Tungsten, Vanadium,Zirconium, Selenium and Cadmium.

Ministry of Mines has increased focus on exploration of these minerals in the country through Geological Survey of India (GSI) and other agencies. The details of exploration projects taken up by GSI in last 3 years on critical minerals in India are as under:

Field Season 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Total projects on critical mineral 59 118 123 122

A joint venture company namely Khanij Bidesh India Ltd. (KABIL) has been incorporated with the equity contribution from three Central Public Sector Enterprises namely, National Aluminium Company Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Mineral Exploration Company Ltd with the objective to identify and acquire overseas mineral assets of critical & strategic nature such as Lithium, Cobalt & others so as to ensure supply side assurance. KABIL has engagements with countries like Argentina, Australia etc. to acquire critical & strategic minerals assets.