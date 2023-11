In ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. New Zealand chased victory target of 172 runs in 23.2 overs. Earlier, Sri Lanka were all out for 171 in 46.4 overs.

With this win, New Zealand is now in a strong position to bag the last semi-final spot and join India, South Africa and Australia.