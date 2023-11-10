India and Nepal Border Forces Join Hands to Combat Crime and Enhance Security Efforts

Border forces of India and Nepal have expressed their commitment to strengthen bilateral security efforts by focussing on curbing trans-border crimes, smuggling of arms and ammunition, and combating human trafficking. The decision was taken in the seventh annual Co-ordination Meeting between Sashastra Seema Bal of India and Armed Police Force of Nepal which concluded in New Delhi today.

During the meeting, extensive deliberations were held with a focus on the security scenario along the India-Nepal border. Both sides unanimously resolved to implement additional measures to strengthen coordination and collaboration. The Help Desks established by both Sashastra Seema Bal and Armed Police Force at major transit points along the Indo-Nepal border will remain operational to facilitate the movement of citizens from both nations, particularly during festive seasons. The next Co-ordination meeting is scheduled to take place in Nepal next year.