New restrictions imposed in Himachal Pradesh under corona curfew from 10th May to break chain of virus

Shimla: Keeping in view the sharp surge in number of Covid-19 cases and Covid related deaths in the State, the State Government has decided to impose few more strict restrictions under corona curfew in the State from 10th May, 2021 from 6 am. The decision in this regard was taken in a high level meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.



It was decided in the meeting that all the shops in the State, except those dealing with daily needs and essential commodities would remain closed. The daily needs and essential commodities shops would however, remain open only for three hours in a day and timing of the same would be fixed by the concerned Deputy Commissioners.



It was also decided that all the public transport would remain suspended till further orders and private vehicles would only be allowed in case of emergency services.



Chief Minister urged the people of the State to give their wholehearted support in effective implementation of corona curfew to check the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. He also urged them to remain indoors and go out only in unavoidable circumstances. He said that these decisions have been taken by the State Government to break the chain of virus and in the larger interest of the life and safety of the people of the State.



Speaker, H.P. Vidhan Sabha Vipin Parmar, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj, Information Technology Minister Dr. Ram Lal Markanda, Health Minister Dr. Rajiv Saizal, Additional Chief Secretary J.C. Sharma, Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu, Principal Secretary Subhashish Panda, Secretary Health Amitabh Awasthi attended the meeting with the Chief Minister whereas Chief Secretary Anil Khachi, Deputy Commissioners of Kangra, Mandi and Solan participated in the meeting virtually.

