Himachal Pradesh Governor asks RC volunteers to work in coordination to fight corona pandemic

Shimla: Governor Bandaru Dattatraya who is also the President of HP State Red Cross Society said that the State Red Cross and all its branches besides all related volunteers should be more attentive during the corona pandemic. He said that it was a time to work in a coordinated manner. It was important that the Red Cross should work in coordination with administration, NGOs and various social service organizations so that people suffering from Covid-19 could be helped maximum.



The Governor was speaking on the occasion of World Red Cross Day at Raj Bhawan, today after flagging off the Red Cross Van carrying Hygienic Kit and other material to be distributed to the patients of Covid-19 by State Red Cross. Dr. Sadhna Thakur, Chairperson, State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section was also present on the occasion.



World Red Cross Day is observed on 8th of May every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of the founder of the Red Cross, Jean Henry Dunant. The Governor and Dr. Sadhna Thakur also donated towards the Red Cross Fund.



On the occasion, the Governor said that a universal sense of solidarity towards all those in need of protection and assistance was important so as to alleviate human sufferings. He said that this day reminds us of our responsibility to render help to the people in distress with compassion and sincerity. He lauded the efforts of the State Red Cross Society for their sincere efforts to help the people during the pandemic and also expressed happiness that Red Cross Committees at district level were doing a good job in this direction.



He extended his greetings on World Red Cross Day to them and said, ”Yes, together we are UNSTOPPABLE, which is also the theme of Red Cross for this year-2021”. While appreciating the efforts of all district branches of Red Cross, he said that they have started several initiatives to help the needy like special attention to the kids and seniors by Bilaspur, activation of IAG under Disaster Management Authority by Chamba and App based support by Hamirpur RC Branch. Similarly, the Governor also applauded Kangra Branch of Red Cross for using Mobile Vans for facilitating Covid patients and Kullu office for Bringing NGOs under an umbrella platform. He also admired Kinnaur district for augmenting capacity through community support and Mandi district who worked at Panchayat level by making action groups through SERV volunteers. He said that various support services for attendants being executed by Shimla district, dignified last rites performed by Sirmour district and setting up of Health Control Room by Una districts were good examples to others, which were appreciable.



Shri Dattatraya said that, “We can learn from each other and increase our efforts. While we must continue what we are doing and keep on extending the voluntary support, given the fact that cases are rising and we need more health professionals and oxygen supported beds and dedicated teams to manage the rush”.



He said that we should get the services of as many retired health personnel and ex-servicemen as possible to support the health system during the pandemic. Teachers and students could be a huge force to support the ongoing work, he added.



“This is an emergency and we need to save lives as well as livelihoods”, said the Governor.



On the occasion, the Chairperson, Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section said that Red Cross could play a big role during this crucial phase of pandemic, for which concerted efforts were being made at the state level. She stressed to prepare in advance to deal with the pandemic and focus on integrated efforts. She said that a panel of doctors and experts were being prepared through the Red Cross which would provide counselling services to the Covid patients and others.



She said that there was a need to work more at the village level by involving Panchayati Raj Institutions. She appreciated the initiative of Mandi District Red Cross for their volunteer services through their ‘action group’. She said that the volunteers of Red Cross were actively working at every level and efforts were being made to work more effectively in the future so that success could be achieved in the fight against Corona.



Secretary to Governor and General Secretary, State Red Cross Rakesh Kanwar and Secretary State Red Cross P.S. Rana were also present on the occasion.

