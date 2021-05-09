Himachal CM gives detailed feedback of Covid situation to Prime Minister

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here today that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a detailed feedback from him telephonically regarding the Covid-19 situation in the State.



Jai Ram Thakur said that the Prime Minister inquired from him regarding the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, availability of oxygen, beds, oxygen cylinders, vaccine, essential medicines and logistics. Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister also assured him all possible assistance from the Centre and all the logistic support to the State Government to effectively fight the pandemic.



Chief Minister said that he apprised the Prime Minister about all the steps and initiatives taken by the State Government to check spread of this pandemic, besides providing best possible treatment to the Covid-19 patients. He urged the Prime Minister to enhance the Oxygen quota for the State from the existing 15 MT to 30 MT so as to meet the increasing requirement of the State. He said that he also urged the Prime Minister to provide additional oxygen cylinders to the State. He also apprised the Prime Minister that the State Government has already requested the Union Government to provide 5000 D-Type and 3000 B-Type cylinders to the State.



Jai Ram Thakur said that he also apprised the Prime Minister regarding the vaccination campaign going on in the State. He said that he also urged the Prime Minister to provide adequate vaccine to the State so that the campaign of vaccinating the people in the age group of 18 to 44 years could be started.



Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister also suggested the State Government to focus on those districts where the positivity rate was higher and death rate was also increasing sharply.

