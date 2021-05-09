Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh flags off modern ambulance for Dharampur area

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur virtually flagged off a modern ambulance equipped with oxygen supply and capable of transporting two patients at a time for Dharampur area of Mandi district from Shimla today.



Jai Ram Thakur lauded the efforts of Dharampur BJP Mandal for donating ambulance and masks which would go a long way in helping the needy people of the area in the hour of distress.



Chief Minister urged the general public, philanthropists and affluent section of the society to contribute towards Chief Minister Relief Fund and Chief Minister Covid Fund generously.



Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur also thanked the Chief Minister for flagging off the ambulance.

