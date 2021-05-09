Himachal Pradesh CM ensures about time bound completion of developmental projects

Shimla: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presiding over the review meeting of Public Works Department here today directed the officers to ensure time bound completion of developmental projects besides ensuring quality in the construction works.



Chief Minister said that since roads were the main mode of transportation in the State, effective road map must be prepared to meet out the desired targets while executing various roads and bridge projects. He said the special focus must be laid on completing those projects which were nearing completion. He also directed the engineers of the department to work professionally while executing various projects.



Jai Ram Thakur said that under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna, the State has completed construction of over 18430 kms. roads in the State and about 2406 habitations have been connected by roads. He said that this scheme has proved a boon particularly in providing road connectivity to rural areas. He asked the officers of the department to pay special attention on motivating the people to donate land liberally for connecting villages as usually it has been felt that several villages could not be connected due to land issues.



Chief Minister said that the loan target sanctioned under NABARD for the year 2021 was Rs. 540 crore and the department has sanctioned 114 projects with total cost of Rs. 565.52 crore. He said that special thrust must be laid on quality construction and maintenance of national highways keeping in view the heavy load of traffic on these highways. He said that regular repair, maintenance and periodic renewal of national highways must be ensured for making the drive better to the commuters.



Jai Ram Thakur said that work on World Bank funded projects being executed directly by Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways must also be expedited and steps be taken for their time bound completion. He said that pace regarding execution of ongoing National Highway Authority of India’s projects such as Kiratpur-Nerchowk-Manali, Parwanoo-Solan-Dhali must also be expedited so that commuters do not face any inconvenience. He said that special emphasis must be laid on those stretches nearing completion. He also felt the need for ensuring that the executing agencies complete the projects at the earliest.



Chief Minister said that special focus must also be laid on implementation of Chief Minister’s announcements so that people could derive the benefits from these.



Principal Secretary PWD Subhashish Panda assured the Chief Minister that efforts would be made to complete the ongoing projects within stipulated time period.



Engineer-in-Chief PWD Sanjeev Sharma made a detailed presentation regarding various projects being implemented in the State.



Chief Secretary Anil Khachi attended the meeting virtually.



Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister J.C. Sharma and Special Secretary PWD Arindam Chaudhary were present at Shimla with the Chief Minister whereas Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers and other senior officers also attended the meeting virtually from their respective places.

Related