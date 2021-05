New Delhi: Himanta Biswa Sarma to be the Chief Minister of Assam declared Union Minister & BJP leader Narendra Singh Tomar . Himanta Biswa Sarma has been elected as the leader of the BJP legislative party in Assam. BJP, allies likely to meet Governor Jagdish Mukhi around 4p.m. to stake claim; swearing-in on Monday.

Earlier Sarbananda Sonowal tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Assam to Governor Jagdish Mukhi in Raj Bhavan, today.