New office bearers elected for CII Odisha state council 2024–25; Dr Pradipta Mohanty elected as the Chairman of CII Odisha State Council

Bhubaneswar : Dr Pradipta Mohanty, Chairman, SNM Group has been elected as the Chairman of CII Odisha State Council for the year 2024-25 and Mr Sunil Gupta, COO Aluminium Sector and CEO, Vedanta Aluminium & Power Ltd, has been elected as the Vice Chairman of CII Odisha State Council for the same term. Their names were announced at the CII Odisha State Annual Day 2023-24 held at Bhubaneswar on 5 March 2024.

.

Dr Pradipta Mohanty is a distinguished figure in the field of mining, manufacturing, power, infrastructure development and solar power generation. Devoting 21 years as Senior Deputy Director, National Productivity Council (NPC), Dr Mohanty is a recipient of several awards and accolades including a Honorary ‘Doctorate’. He has served as a Governing body member of Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association and held prestigious positions of responsibility including Chairman of Orissa Sponge Iron Manufacturers Association and Vice Chairman of CII Odisha State Council. Known for his dedication to social service, demonstrating dynamism, consistent innovation and achievement of exceptional results, Dr Mohanty exemplifies commitment to both industry and community welfare.

Mr Sunil Gupta helms the strategic operations of the company’s aluminium business across its plants at Jharsuguda, Lanigarh as well as the mines business. With over 29 years of diverse experience, he has played a crucial role in steering Vedanta Aluminium towards achieving significant growth and operational efficiency, firmly establishing the company as India’s largest aluminium producer. His key areas of focus include expanding production, enhancing the availability of bauxite and coal resources, harnessing technology for added value, reducing the carbon footprint to align with Vedanta’s goal of being net zero carbon by 2050 and net water positive by 2030, and upholding the highest standards of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) in all operations. Under Mr. Gupta’s steadfast leadership, it’s evident that commitment is at the core of his approach.

Coinciding with its annual meeting, CII Odisha also organized a Session on “Odisha: Exploring Opportunities on a Faster Growth track” Shri Bhupendra Singh Poonia, IAS, Managing Director, IPICOL, Government of Odisha urged investors to capitalize on this opportune moment. Enthusiasm for expansion spans across all sectors, from allied industries to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Addressing the Conference, he added saying in the wake of significant global events, numerous industries are strategically eyeing expansion, with a particular focus on coastal regions. Odisha, with its expansive beaches and well-established port network, stands as a prime beneficiary of this trend, presenting a golden opportunity for substantial industrial growth. He emphasized the immense potential, predicting a surge in industrialization within the coastal areas of Odisha in the next two years.

Commending the robust infrastructure, Mr Shiv Siddhant Narayan Kaul, Chairman, CII Eastern Region, expressed confidence that the government’s efforts to transform the state into a manufacturing hub would yield positive results. He highlighted the government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment, affordable energy access, and efficient logistics, positioning Odisha as a world-class manufacturing destination.

Mr G Suresha, Executive Director of Odisha Asset Operation, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel India, shared insights into the state’s goal of adding 50% value to the ancillary industry by 2030. He underscored the government’s initiatives, including plug-and-play facilities for industrial units, and emphasized the adoption of eco-friendly technologies in manufacturing.

Mr Shashi Sekhar Mohanty, Chairman, CII Odisha State Council, emphasized the state’s strategic focus on infrastructure, technology, steel, and renewable energy sectors, witnessing substantial investments. Emerging sectors such as engineering and green hydrogen are also attracting considerable attention.

The occasion also witnessed the presentation of the CII State Level Quality Circle Excellence and SHE Awards 2022-23.

Mr P K Hota, President & Group CSR, Education Sustainability, Head Corporate Communication, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, shared valuable insights, contributing to the collective optimism surrounding Odisha’s trajectory towards becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Other speakers who shared their views during the session on were Mr Manikanta Naik, Managing Director, TATA Steel SEZ Ltd and Mr C P Bhartia, Managing Director, Jagdamba Polymers Pvt Ltd.