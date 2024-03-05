ESIC awareness programme at Dhamra Port

Dhamra : Adani Dhamra Port recently organized an informative session aimed at enlightening port workers about the advantageous ESIC (Employees’ State Insurance Corporation) scheme offered by the Government. The event featured a presentation by the ESIC Bhadrak Branch Manager comprehensively discussed the scheme’s various benefits, including remuneration and profits. Emphasizing the prevalent health challenges, the coordinator highlighted the significance of the ESIC dispensary located at Dhamra, emphasizing how it serves as a valuable resource for workers’ healthcare needs. The session garnered considerable attendance, with hundreds of workers actively participating and gaining a deeper understanding of the benefits and provisions of the ESIC scheme.

