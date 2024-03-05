Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurates Centre of Management Education at NALCO, Angul

Angul : A Centre of Management Education of IIM Mumbai and IIM Sambalpur was inaugurated by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister for Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship yesterday at NALCO Training Institute in Angul, in presence of Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon’ble Union Minister said that Angul is rich in Industrial activities and well known for production of coal. The rail and road infrastructures are being developed and in this line, PM Gati Shakti program is being aligned with the newly inaugurated Centre of Management Education. The focus is to enhance the logistics and supply chain activities through digitisation. Improving the specialized skill of the employees working in various industries in this area will lead towards required development of logistical sector.

This Centre of Management Education set up in NALCO Campus at Angul will play a pivotal role in meeting the skill demand required for Logistic Sector of our State. The Centre will not be limited to Angul and Dhenkanal district, but will also be beneficial to all the Industries of Odisha.

Worth mentioning that the Management Centre shall impart courses of three and six months on Logistics and Operation. It will also impart one-year Executive Post Graduate Course The course structure has been designed in consultation with the Industries by IIMs. This Centre will also offer new courses keeping in view the requirement from time to time.

NALCO and MCL are among the two leading Public Sector Enterprises operating in these areas. MCL has already signed an agreement and have selected forty executives in each batch for this course. Similarly, NALCO has signed an agreement for providing classrooms, offices, accommodation and logistics.

Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is giving special priority to all aspects to make the country developed in the next 25 years. Angul and Dhenkanal districts are benefiting greatly due to reforms in the mining policies, said the Hon’ble Union Minister.

Among others, Prof. Manoj Kumar Tiwary, Director, IIM Mumbai, Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, IIM Sambalpur, Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL and Shri Amiya Kumar Swain, ED(S&P), NALCO, were notably present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that this initiative will help in the development of the logistics sector in various districts including Angul, Dhenkanal, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, and Cuttack.