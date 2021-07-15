New Land Rover Discovery, The Ultimate, Versatile Seven-Seat Premium SUV, Introduced In India

New Delhi: Jaguar Land Rover India today announced the introduction of New Land Rover Discovery with prices starting from ₹ 88.06 Lakh, ex-showroom in India.The New Discovery combines an exceptional design evolution with a versatile and intelligently packaged interior which embodies thespirit of family adventure that has characterized Land Rover’s premium family SUV for more than 30 years.

Featuring the latest generation of powerful and efficient six-cylinder Ingenium petrol and diesel engines, advanced Pivi Pro infotainment and superior comfort and practicality, New Discovery remains one of the most capable, connected and versatile full seven-seat premium SUVs in the world.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said,“The new Discovery, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary breadth of capability, offers renewed levels of refinement, luxury and efficiency which make it the best full-size SUV for the outdoors and adventure-filled journeys with the family”.

Sophisticated Design

The distinct character and optimized proportions of New Discovery embrace more than three decades of design evolution. Discovery DNA design cues – including the clamshell bonnet, the stepped roof and the highly visible C-pillar – remain, but New Discovery delivers a bold exterior evolution optimized to project a more confident road presence.

New signature LED headlights with a daytime running light signature create a more purposeful look, while animated sweeping front and rear indicators provide heightened visual sophistication. A revised front bumper features a wider body-coloured graphic and new side vents combine for a more purposeful and dynamic appearance.

At the rear, New Discovery features new signature LED lights, which are joined across the back of vehicle by a new Gloss Black panel. Following Land Rover’s reductive design philosophy, this panel incorporates the trademark Discovery script, providing a cleaner rear graphic.

Connected technologies

Inside, New Discovery benefits from enhancements designed to highlight the premium position and craftsmanship of its full-size seven-seat layout, with a spacious cabin incorporating Land Rover’s cutting edge Pivi Pro infotainment. A completely redesigned centre console houses its 48% larger 28.95 cm (11.4) full HD touchscreen, which provides a fast and intuitive interface. Land Rover’s SOTA technology allows owners to update as many as 44 individual electronic modules, without the inconvenience of visiting a Retailer.

In combination with the 31.24 cm (12.3) Interactive Driver Display, New Discovery provides high-definition 3D mapping within the instrumentation, leaving the central touchscreen free to control other applications. The high-resolution digital instruments can be configured to show a pair of conventional dials, full-screen 3D navigation guidance or a combination of the two, allowing drivers to customize the view to suit their preference.

Passenger comfort is supported by Cabin Air Ionisation, now available with PM2.5 air filtration technology. It actively scans incoming air, measuring its quality and automatically uses advanced filters to reduce the level of allergens, toxins and harmful particulates in the cabin, enhancing driver wellbeing.

Comfort and convenience are further enhanced by the introduction of Land Rover’s Click and Go tablet holders, incorporated into the front seatbacks. The easy-to-use system also includes USB-A charging sockets that are perfectly located to minimize trailing wires.

Versatility at its heart

First-rate family versatility is a hallmark of the Discovery SUV family and the spacious and intelligent New Discovery is no exception. Its optional hands-free Gesture Tailgatecan detect the wave of a foot beneath the rear bumper to open the boot while the Powered Inner Tailgate restrains loose items and doubles as a handy bench.

Inside, Intelligent Seat Fold technology allows customers to effortlessly configure the seating layout using the central touchscreen, while Remote app technology lets customers keep tabs on the fuel status and location of their vehicle and even unlock and lock the doors.

In the back, the second-row seats have been carefully redesigned for enhanced comfort. Improved lateral support, longer thicker cushions and careful seat profiling all contribute to greater under-thigh support and improved posture for occupants.

Land Rover’s new second-generation Activity Key is also available. It features touchscreen controls, a digital watch and can lock, unlock and start the vehicle as an addition to the conventional fob.

Advanced powertrains

New Discovery introduces new straight-six Ingenium engines, both petrol and diesel, with enhanced efficiency, performance and smoothness. The new engines are available alongside Land Rover’s four-cylinder P300 Ingenium petrol powertrain.

The straight-six engine family was designed and developed in-house and the advanced diesel is available in 221kW output, while the powerful petrol delivers 265kW. New Discovery engine line-up in full:

• P300: 221kW, 2.0 I four-cylinder petrol, 400Nm of torque at 1 500- 4 500rpm

• P360: 265 kW, 3.0 I six-cylinder petrol, 500Nm of torque at 1 750- 5 000rpm

• D300: 221kW, 3.0 I six-cylinder diesel, 650Nm of torque at 1 500- 2 500rpm

Breadth of Capability

New Discovery is the ultimate family-friendly SUV for the road, delivering unrivalled, exceptional long-haul comfort for seven people and a confidence-inspiring environment for the driver thanks to the excellent visibility provided by its Command Driving Position, enhanced controls and cutting-edge chassis technology, which deliver composed and responsive road holding.

All New Discovery models with six-cylinder Ingenium engines feature an advanced driveline which optimizes the torque split between front and rear axles, using a range of sensors to distribute torque to suit the conditions. The new Intelligent All-Wheel Drive system maximizes traction, on-road dynamics and driveline efficiency, resulting in improved fuel economy and reduced CO2 emissions in normal driving, with no compromise to Discovery’s trademark all-terrain capability.

With Terrain Response 2 technology, New Discovery is always automatically primed to suit the driving conditions while the new Wade Mode optimizes the vehicle for deep water fording – even applying the brakes automatically when the driver disengages Wade Mode, to restore full performance from the first application of the brakes.