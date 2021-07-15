Renault India commences exports of KIGER to Nepal Reaffirms its commitment to “Make in India”

New Delhi : Renault India has commenced exports of its sub-4 metre compact SUV Renault KIGER to Nepal. Renault KIGER is the latest in the line of revolutionary products launched by Renault in India that has established itself as a Stunning, Smart and Sporty B-SUV.

The all-new Renault KIGER will be offered in Nepal through Renault’s distributor – Advanced Automobiles Pvt. Ltd, part of Vaishal Group which is one of the largest group in Nepal. Renault has an extensive coverage with 15 sales and 13 service outlets across Nepal.

Mr. Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations said, “Following a successful launch in India, Renault KIGER has already established itself as a breakthrough product and has seen tremendous acceptance amongst a wide set of car buyers. KIGER combines the best Renault has to offer: our expertise in innovative cars and in-depth knowledge of customer needs. The commencement of Kiger exports has marked a significant milestone in Renault’s Make in India journey, demonstrating the competence of India’s design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities. We will continue this growth momentum and expand the exports of KIGER to other countries in the SAARC region, alongside growing the KIGER family in India.”

Renault KIGER has been designed with a host of sporty and muscular elements and stands out as a true SUV. On the inside, Renault KIGER’s Smart cabin combines technology, functionality and roominess. Renault KIGER is powered by a new turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine offering more performance and driving pleasure. The engine has been tested for reliability and durability, and offers the latest technological innovations already featured on Renault’s global range. This high performance, modern and efficient engine will ensure a Sporty drive and will be complemented by multi sense drive modes which offer the flexibility to best suit the customers driving preferences.

Renault Kiger is offered in two engine options 1.0L Energy and 1.0L Turbo with 2 pedal offerings on each of the engines. Customers can choose from four available trims – RXE, RXL, RXT & RXZ. Each version is built keeping in view the customer requirements and needs in the segment and has been attractively priced across all trims. Customers will have a valuable advantage at every level and also have the choice of opting for the stylish dual tone combinations which is available across the range.

Renault KIGER is designed with collaboration of France and India teams. It is developed and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before it is taken globally.

Together with its product portfolio expansion strategy to drive volumes in India, Renault is substantially increasing its network reach in India and introducing several unique and pioneering initiatives to ensure that customers’ have an unparalleled association with the Renault brand. Currently, Renault India has more than 500 sales and service touchpoints in India, which include 200+ Workshop On Wheels locations across the country