New Delhi: India reports 41,806 new COVID19 cases, 39,130 recoveries, & 581 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry

Total cases: 3,09,87,880

Total recoveries: 3,01,43,850

Active cases: 4,32,041

Death toll: 4,11,989

Total vaccinated: 39,13,40,491 (34,97,058 in last 24 hrs)