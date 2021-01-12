New incentive policy in the offing for industries to invest in state: Principal Secretary (Industries), Govt of Odisha

New Delhi: Mr Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary (Industries), Government of Odisha today said that in terms of infrastructure, policy framework, incentive structure and governance, the state of Odisha compares well with other competing states.

Addressing the webinar on Investment Opportunities in Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) Sector in Odisha, organized jointly by the Govt of Odisha and the FICCI Odisha State Council, Mr Sharma said that a new policy will be launched soon that will further improve what the state offers today in terms of incentive and support.

“Odisha boasts of the best skills ecosystem in the region. Also, IPICOL’s Investment Facilitation Mechanism is the best in the country. It was awarded by the Govt of India last year in this regard. From concept to commissioning, Odisha provides best facilitation, not only in the region, but in the country as a whole,” Mr Sharma said.

Speaking at the event, Mr Sanjeeb Kumar Mishra, Officer on Special Duty, Industries Department, OIEPO, Government of Odisha, New Delhi said that Odisha has been the harbinger of soft power in the country. “Even though the state has been seeing a constant growth in the GDP and CAGR numbers, we know that we need more growth and more investments,” he said.

Mr Mishra further added that more than investments, the state needs more employment generating sectors. “We need to create more jobs,” he noted.

Mr Manoj Kumar Mishra, Secretary, Electronics & Information Technology Department, Government of Odisha made a detailed presentation on ESDM Sector Scenario and associated policies. “The state is majorly known for its mining and metallurgy sector but in the last couple of years, our focus has been on job creation in the white-collar sectors, therefore, activities are being churned out and a lot of policies are being fine-tuned to attract industry,” he said.

We tick all boxes, but what we do not have is one large, big bang project that can translate into many trickle-down effects as far as industrialization of the area, and thereby the state, is concerned, Mr Mishra added.

Dr Nitin B Jawale, MD, IPICOL made a presentation on the overall industrial scenario in the state. He stated that electronic manufacturing is one of the focused sectors identified by Odisha. “We are ready to provide the required infrastructure for the electronics manufacturing sector in the state and we look forward at this sector in a big way. We are industry ready and looking for major players in electronic manufacturing sector to invest in the state,” he said.

Mr Manish Sharma, Chair, FICCI Committee on Electronics Manufacturing & President & CEO, Panasonic India Pvt Ltd said that the Govt of Odisha has taken several measured to improves business in the state. “The Industry Care mechanism of the state govt is highly appreciated by the industry. Also, one of the key reforms by Odisha is the constitution of dedicated investors cells. Odisha offers not only robust infrastructure support, but also plug and play facilities,” he said.

Ms Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Chair, FICCI Odisha State Council and Managing Director, Sambad Group said that the state of Odisha has created state-of-the-art and plug-and-play facilities for industry. The Govt of Odisha, she informed, also has a special incentive policy that should be explored. “We will be having extensive discussions with all industry stakeholders and govt on various sectoral challenges,” she added. The event was well-attended by industry and representatives of the Government of Odisha.

