New Downstream Product of NALCO Launched by Secretary, Mines, Govt of India

Bhubaneswar: Navratna CPSE National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO), has launched a new downstream product- Aluminium LED Cap stock in Alloy AA1100 with temper H12 in coil form. The product was formally launched by Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, in virtual mode during his visit to NALCO Corporate office on December 29. Shri Sridhar Patra, CMD, NALCO, Dr. Veena Kumari D, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India, Directors and senior official of NALCO were notably present during the product launching ceremony. Besides, as part of the launching ceremony, special arrangements were also made at the production unit i.e at the Rolled Product Unit at NALCO’s Smelter Plant at Angul. The 1st consignment of the product was also dispatched on the occasion. Worth mentioning that the Aluminium LED Cap stock in Alloy AA1100, is used for manufacturing of Aluminium cup, which is used as cap in LED bulbs that acts as heat sink. Aluminum is an ideal choice for heat sink applications and Alloy AA1100 having higher conductivity is therefore suitable for LED bulb cap. With launching of this new downstream product, market share of NALCO will be enhanced.