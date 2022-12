New Delhi : In a big announcement, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation informs that on 31st December 2022, exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards.

To ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2022), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train, tweeted Delhi Metro Rail Corporation .