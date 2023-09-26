New Clinic inaugurated of ‘True Tone Speech and Hearing Care’ Inaugurated at Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar : A new clinic by ‘True Tone Speech and Hearing Care’ was inaugurated at Shahid Nagar in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. The clinic was inaugurated by Loisingha (Balangir) MLA Dr. Mukesh Mahaling. Patients of speech & hearing ailments will get advance treatment at this centre.

This clinic works as an exclusive centre of leading hearing aids manufacturing brand ‘Phonak.’ Apart from small children and senior citizens, this clinic will cater to the diagnosis and treatment of speech & hearing affected individuals across age groups.

While inaugurating this advanced clinic, Dr Mukesh Mahaling said, “True Tone has created a name for itself in the state by treating people’s speech and hearing problems. Here, people are able to get quick relief from their ailments using modern technology. I am sure True Tone will provide even better treatment to the people of the state.”

While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bibhu Prasad Hota, Clinical Director of True Tone Speech and Hearing Care said “We have been treating people with speech and hearing problems in Bhubaneswar for the past 1 year. Here we use various advanced treatments & equipment of international standards to provide clinical facilities for the people. With this new clinic being opened at Sahid Nagar, we aim to expand our services to more people in the city.”

True Tone’s new clinic offers quality treatment for speech and hearing problems. The clinic helps patients with hearing loss in adults, congenital hearing loss in children, hearing problems due to various diseases.

Moreover, True Tone Clinic offers special treatment for children with autism, ADHD and cerebral palsy who are unable to speak. The clinic offers speech and voice therapy for children with delayed milestone and other ailments which impairs their speech.

True Tone operates two speech and hearing clinics in Bhubaneswar. Further, the organization plans to open one clinic each in Bhadrak (Odisha) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh). Apart from this, ‘True Tone’ has a target to open small clinics in all 30 districts of Odisha.

Among others, State BJP spokesperson Umakanta Patnaik, Phonak India National Sales Manager Mukesh Mishra and True Tone Clinic audiologist Doctor Bimbadhar Samantaray, Odia actor Bhakta Prahlada Charan Patnaik, actress Jasmine Rath attended the inauguration of True Tone Speech and Hearing Care Clinic in Sahid Nagar.