New Age Odia Cinema Writing Takes Center Stage at KLF Bhava Samvad



Bhubaneswar, Odisha: The Kalinga Literary Festival (KLF) Bhava Samvad session held yesterday witnessed an enlightening and thought-provoking discussion on the evolving landscape of Odia cinema writing. Esteemed speakers, Roshan Bishoi (screenplay Writer) and Amartya Bhattacharya (Director, Writer, Lyricist, National and State Award Winner), shared their insights and perspectives on the subject, shedding light on the nuanced aspects of writing for the silver screen. The session was moderated by Swastik Choudhury (Actor, Poet, Producer).



In a captivating session moderated by renowned film critic, this candid dialogue explored the transformation and adaptation of Odia literature into cinema, emphasizing the need for creative reinterpretation rather than a rigid adherence to the original text.

“Adaptation of Odia literature into cinema might not remain true to each and every word of the former. It is better to come up with newer interpretations,” remarked Roshan Bishoi, emphasizing the importance of allowing the filmmaker’s creative vision to shine through.



Amartya Bhattacharya, echoing these sentiments, added, “New age Odia cinema should not necessarily mean good adaptations. It should contain a new school of thought.” This perspective reinforces the notion that cinema should be a medium for fresh storytelling and artistic exploration.



The speakers also highlighted the fundamental differences between writing for cinema and traditional storytelling. “Writing for cinema is far more different than writing a story. In the former, you show what you want to through actions and in the latter through words,” explained both Roshan and Amartya.



Amartya Bhattacharya delved deeper into the essence of cinema, stating, “A cinema is beyond a story. It is more about the silence between a few spoken words. The interpretation of that silence is important.” He emphasized that the power of cinema lies not just in its narrative but also in the unspoken moments that speak volumes.

The session further emphasized the need for upgradation of Odia cinema by attaching value to cinema writing and creating movies that establish trust between viewers and filmmakers. Amartya Bhattacharya noted, “Upgradation of Odia cinema is only possible when we attach value to cinema writing as well as create such movies that will further create trust between the viewers and the makers.”

Roshan Bishoi highlighted the importance of taking a stand for one’s creative vision, saying, “Cinema writers should take a stand for what they are creating rather than going with the flow.”



In a final note, Amartya Bhattacharya stressed the need for the promotion of cinema literacy through discourses on Odia cinema and its thorough dissection. “There is a need for the promotion of cinema literacy through discourses on Odia cinema and its thorough dissection,” he emphasized, underlining the significance of critical discussions in shaping the future of Odia cinema.



The KLF Bhava Samvad session on new age Odia cinema writing provided a platform for enriching insights and discussions, promising a brighter future for the cinematic landscape of Odisha.





