Neuberg Diagnostics conducts COVID screening for IPL Team

Hyderabad: India’s fourth largest pathology player, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited, is conducting COVID 19 RT PCR test for all the IPL team members. The screening of teams has already started in Mumbai and Chennai, where the initial matches are scheduled to be played. Earlier, Neuberg Diagnostics had conducted screening during the IPL auction in Chennai as well.

As per the guidelines, all the players, management team, broadcasting crew, state and central cricket committee member, groundskeepers, hotel staff, and the event management team are being tested. The tests are conducted at various hotels where the teams are stationed in the bio bubble and at the stadiums for the other staff members at a regular interval.

Speaking on the development Ms. Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating, Neuberg Diagnostics Private Limited said, “For the smooth functioning of IPL 2021, we are happy to undertake testing for all team members on the ground and help them curtail the spread of the virus.”

Neuberg will be conducting tests in all IPL venues Viz: Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Kolkata.

Neuberg follows guidelines and protocols laid down by ICMR and the state government authorities for sample collection. With a mantra of “safety with convenience”, Neuberg ensures that their phlebotomists wear PPE, face shield, gloves, masks etc during the sample collection process.