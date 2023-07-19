NESTS releases notification for EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) -2023 for filling up 6329 vacancies for the post of TGT and Hostel Warden.

National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), an autonomous organisation under Ministry of Tribal Affairs, is conducting recruitment drive for teaching and non-teaching staff for EMRSs. NESTS has released notification for EMRS Staff Selection Exam (ESSE) -2023 for filling up 6329 vacancies for the post of TGT and Hostel Warden.

This will result in positioning of quality human resource in the EMRSs to improve educational standards in EMRSs.

The application process for the same will commence from 19.07.2023.

NESTS in coordination with the CBSE, is conducting ESSE-2023 in “OMR Based (Pen-Paper)” mode to fill up the vacancies of teaching (TGT) and non-teaching staff (Hostel Warden) in EMRSs for the vacancies tabulated as below:

Post Vacancies TGT 5660 Hostel Warden 669 Total 6329

The detailed process of online applications, eligibility criteria and other details with syllabus for each post is available on the website: emrs.tribal.gov.in.

The recruitment process has been initiated in order to fill the vacant positions in EMRSs across the States/UTs. The portal for receiving the applications will remain live from 19.07.2023 to 18.08.2023.

EMRS is a flagship intervention of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to provide quality education to ST students in a residential set up.