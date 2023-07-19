Minister Piyush Goyal discusses roadmap to achieve the target of $250 billion textiles production and exports of $100 billion by 2030

Union Minister for Textiles, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal discussed the roadmap to achieve the target of $250 billion textiles production and $100 billion exports by 2030.



While interacting with the officers and staff during the Chintan Shivir organized by the Ministry of Textiles, Shri Goyal emphasized on holistic approach towards making the Textiles sector more vibrant so as to prepare to take on global competition. He asked the officers to come up with innovative ideas and underscored the importance of streamlining the institutional structure for better service delivery.



The Ministry of Textiles organized Chintan Shivir on 18th of July to brainstorm on various issues relating to the sector.



The session was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Textiles, Smt. Darshana Jardosh, who highlighted the importance of the textiles sector in the economic growth of the country and the need to collectively focus on promoting growth across all segments in the value chain.



She mentioned that the Chintan Shivir was a platform for collectively deliberating and finding solutions on important issues pertaining to the sector. It would also help in promoting better understanding and coordination among all offices within the fold of Ministry of Textiles.



Officers from the Ministry of Textiles as well as field offices from across the country attended the day long Chintan Shivir.



Group Brainstorming sessions were held on five themes namely – Promoting Exports; Investment- Building Size and Scale; Sustainability; Shift from Natural to Man Made Fibre and Improving Service Delivery. Detailed presentations were made by the respective groups giving specific recommendations and solutions to the problems posed. Team Building session organized by the representatives from Capacity Building Commission also provided an opportunity in enhancing communication and interaction among the participants.



Shri Gaur Gopal Das, lifestyle coach and motivational speaker and Shri Vivek Sahni, CEO and Co-Founder, Kama Ayurveda addressed the participants and shared their perspective and experience.