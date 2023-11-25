Nepal’s Pashupati Area Development Trust Denies Permission for Replica of Pashupatinath Temple in India

Kathmandu, 25 November: In a recent announcement on Saturday, the Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) of Nepal clarified that they have not authorized any construction of a replica of the renowned Pashupatinath temple in India. The statement issued by the PADT comes in response to circulating media reports suggesting the development of a replica of the sacred temple in a village located in Uttarakhand, India.

The Pashupatinath temple, revered for centuries as a sanctified site dedicated to the Hindu deity Shiva in his manifestation as Pashupati, the protector of animals, stands as a cultural and religious landmark in Kathmandu, Nepal. Amidst the reports indicating the replication of this revered temple structure, the PADT emphasized that no official consent has been granted for such a construction project outside Nepal’s boundaries.

The temple holds significant religious and cultural importance for followers of Hinduism worldwide, drawing pilgrims and devotees from various corners of the globe to seek spiritual solace and pay homage to Lord Shiva.

The news of a purported replica under construction in Uttarakhand stirred controversy and raised concerns regarding the sanctity and authenticity associated with the original Pashupatinath temple in Nepal. However, the PADT’s categorical denial regarding the permission for any such replication outside Nepal underscores the need to preserve the historical and spiritual significance of the original site.

As of now, there has been no further clarification or comment from Indian authorities regarding the reported construction of the temple replica in Uttarakhand. The PADT’s statement stands as a reminder of the temple’s sacred heritage and the importance of respecting its cultural legacy while preventing any unauthorized imitations or replicas outside Nepal’s jurisdiction.