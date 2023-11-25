Odisha Naval Tata HPC’s Triumphs Cadets Secure Junior World Cup Squad Spots

Bhubaneswar : The Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre (ONTHHPC), a leader in the field hockey development landscape, proudly announces that two of its exceptional players have earned the esteemed opportunity to represent India in the upcoming FIH Women’s Junior World Cup in Chile, set to commence on November 29th, 2023.

Established in 2019 through a collaborative effort between the Government of Odisha, Tata Steel, and Tata Trusts (Hockey Ace Foundation), ONTHHPC stands as a state-of-the-art high-performance unit situated at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. Focused on nurturing field hockey talent at the pinnacle, the center provides world-class facilities, comprehensive training, and a residential program for both girls and boys cadets. Beyond producing elite players, ONTHHPC actively promotes grassroots hockey across Odisha.

The Hockey HPC, which caters to both girls and boys in its residential program, has already seen the emergence of six Junior International & 2 Sub- Junior International women players, a testament to its commitment to developing top-tier athletes. Four Sub Junior International Men players have also made it to the top this season and made their debut in recently concluded Netherland tour of India Team for both women & men Sub-Junior teams.

Jyothi Chattri, a midfielder, not only secures her place in the Junior World Cup but also ascends as a pivotal member of the Indian senior women’s hockey team. Her exceptional journey underscores the exceptional standards of training and development at ONTHHPC, highlighting the foundation’s dedication to cultivating top-tier athletes.

Dipi Monika Toppo, a forward, makes remarkable strides in her hockey journey, earning a well-deserved spot among elite international players. Her dedication and skill contribute to the growing list of successful athletes emerging from the Hockey High-Performance Centre in Odisha.

Expressing immense pride in this achievement, Rajiv Seth, Project Director, ONTHHPC & Head Sports-Odisha, Tata Steel, stated, “We are thrilled to witness our players earn a place on the national stage. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of the players, the expertise of our coaching staff, and the unwavering support from the Government of Odisha, Tata Steel, and Tata Trusts.” The real game changer for these talented HPC players is the early exposure to sports science methods and acceptance to the advance Athlete Management system which comes with technology upgrade and its optimum use. The players from HPC finds it easy to adjust with the modern day demands of a National camp and meet the expectations of an Elite coach & support staff much better than other peers.

Beyond its high-performance role, ONTHHPC actively engages in running the grassroots hockey development across 12 districts in Odisha, boasting 28 operational centers, including 20 HTC (Hockey Training Centre) Astro turfs and 8 grass pitch centers. The HPC is making significant strides in promoting hockey at the grassroots level with world-class facilities provided by Sports Department, Govt of Odisha.

The selected players from ONTHHPC are poised to represent India in the Junior World Cup in Chile, showcasing the profound impact of this high-performance center in shaping the future of Indian hockey. The Junior World Cup serves as a crucial platform for young talents to exhibit their prowess on the international stage, and ONTHHPC takes immense pride in contributing to the development of such caliber in Indian hockey.