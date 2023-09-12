Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is slated to depart on September 16 to participate in the UN General Assembly

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Foreign Minister NP Saud is set to embark on his journey to the United States today, with the primary objective of making preparations for the forthcoming 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The 78th UN General Assembly is set to commence on Wednesday at the UN headquarters located in New York.

Nepal’s commitment to international diplomacy is further emphasized as Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda is slated to depart on September 16 to participate in the UN General Assembly.

The Prime Minister has already engaged in extensive discussions about his upcoming visit with prominent political leaders, former Prime Ministers, former Foreign Ministers, former Foreign Secretary, and former ambassadors.