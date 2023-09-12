Former Nepal House Speaker Subash Chandra Nembwang passes away

Kathmandu: CPN-UML Vice Chairman and lawmaker Subash Nemwang has passed away. Nemwang’s body will be kept at the party office today and tomorrow (Tuesday and Wednesday) for his last tribute.

His last rites will be held tomorrow afternoon only. According to him, Nemwang’s body is now being taken to the party office in Chaisal, Lalitpur at 7 o’clock. Nemwang, who was also the Chairman of the Constituent Assembly, was an elected MP from Ilam-2. The hospital said that he died of a heart attack. He was taken to Gangalal Hospital in the night after he suffered a heart attack.

Prime Minister (PM) Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” has said that he is saddened by the death of CPN-UML Vice Chairman Subash Nemwang.

Taking to sociao media, PM Dahal said that he was saddened by the untimely death of Nemwang.

He said, “I offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family while paying emotional tribute to the late Comrade Nemwang.”

Nemwang was rushed to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital after suffering a heart attack at 1 o’clock last night. Doctors declared him dead.