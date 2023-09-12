Lectrix EV sparks a revolution with 12,000 bookings of the new e-scooters LXS G 2.0 and LXS G 3.0

New Delhi: Lectrix EV, the electric mobility arm of SAR Group, made waves in the e-mobility sector with the launch of not one, but two new e-scooter models – LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 with 93 game-changing features.

Within 3 weeks of their unveiling, a staggering 12,000 bookings have soared in, marking a remarkable milestone that redefines the future of urban mobility. Lectrix EV is thrilled with this response and aims to reach 50,000 bookings by March 2024.

The new product with these many first-in-class innovations offered at the affordable and competitive price range of INR 1lac is available Pan-India at 100+ dealership partners. The deliveries will begin from 16th August onwards, across India.

The two new e-scooter models, LXS G3.0 and LXS G2.0 with 93 game-changing features embody the culmination of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and a commitment to an emission-free world. The 12,000 bookings in just 30 days are a testament to not only the innovative engineering that powers these e-scooters but also the collective consciousness of the consumers who refuse to compromise on style, performance, and environmental impact.

K Vijaya Kumar, MD & CEO of Lectrix EV stated, “The overwhelming response is not just a milestone for us; it’s a crescendo of voices united for a more sustainable future. The LXS G scooters have 93 game-changing features targeting primarily the Gen Z and Millennials, while being great products even for other customer cohorts. Lectrix EV wants to make it risk-free and easy for Gen Z to shift to electric mobility. We have received 12,000 bookings in such a short amount of time and we are just getting started! There is so much more that has in store for the e-mobility space in India. “