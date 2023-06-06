Need to adopt environment friendly approach and attributes: Odisha IT, Sports & Youth Services Minister Tusar Kanti Behera

Paradip : Nature Care Initiative (NCI), the pioneer in environment protection observed World Environment day 2023 on 5th June 2023 at Biju Convention Centre, Paradip.



This year Nature Care Green Sustainability Award 2023 presented to Sri K J Patel, Director and Unit Head IFFCO Paradip for his leading role in environment protection. Nature Care Prakurti Premi Award 2023 presented to Tapas Ranjan Pati, Environmentalist & Nature Care Prakruti Bandhu Award 2023 presented to Amresh Naresh Samant, Environmentalist for their valuable contribution towards Nature and Environment.

Sri Tusar Kanti Behera, Minister of state attended as Chief Guest and gave his deliberation and harped upon to take oath to work towards greener tomorrow, he gave the clarion call to adopt RRR policy (Recyle Reduce, Resuse) at individual capacity to curb pollution. He also highlighted that only meeting and awareness is not enough to tackle the pollution menace, we need to adopt environment friendly approach and attributes at our individual capacity . He urged people to use public transport to commute than individual vehicle. He suggest, that our approach should be more of adopting newer innovative indigenous technology, but hand in hand, we should not be hesitant to adopt good technology from foreign, countries also, if its good for environment.

Sri P L Harnadh, Chairman Paradip Port Authority attended as Guest of Honour, informed that it is our moral responsibility to provide a greener and cleaner tomorrow, to our next generation. He also highlighted that we need to understand our culture, tradition and vedic-gyan, through those knowledge only we will be in a position to protect and conserve environment. He also highlighted Panchabhoot Puja is environment protection. He informed the gathering the initiative of Paradip Port will completely green the year 2028, the objective of complete mechanised cargo handling by year 2028 in under fast progress. The Paradip Port is under process of installing 10Mw Solar Power, Paradip Port is amongst the first three ports to have Hydrogen Hub greener fuel concept. He reiterated that during his tenure 1 mllion tree will be planted and he informed in last 1 years 2 lacs tree was planted and this year 1 lakh tree will be planted through Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) in Paradip.

Sri K J Patel, Director and Unit Head IFFCO Paradip, attended as Guest of Honour highlighted the effort of IFFCO to make mother earth more cleaner and greener. He informed the gathering how NANO technology being used for benefit of farmer and environment protection.

The meeting was presided over by Sri Srikant Sekhar Sahoo, Chief Executive, Nature Care Initiative. Dr Sandeep Pattnaik, Professor, School of Earth Ocean and Climate Change, IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr Sutapa Pati, Academic Dean, School of Sustainability, Xavier University, Pandit Matru Prasad Mishra Environmentalist, Sri Durga Prasad Mishra, CEO Breathe Green India Private Limited participated as Guest of Honour & speakers and gave their valuable opinion and suggestion.