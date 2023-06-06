Odisha Veterinary Services Association has donated Rs.20 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund for assistance to the victims of #TrainAccident

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Veterinary Services Association has donated Rs.20 Lakh to CM’s Relief Fund for assistance to the victims of Train Accident. Members of the association today presented a cheque worth Rs 20 Lakh to the Chief Secretary Sri Pradeep Jena at SRC Office.
