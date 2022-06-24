NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination in the presence of PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu files her nomination in the presence of PM Modi, Union cabinet ministers & CMs of BJP & NDA ruled states, at Parliament building.

Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha will file his nomination on 27th of this month. The last date for filing of nominations is June 29. The polls, if necessary, will be held on July 18 and the counting on July 21.

NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu Paid Floral tribute at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and Birsa Munda at Parliament, before filing nomination at Parliament building today noon.