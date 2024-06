Bhubaneswar: Naveen Patnaik submits resignation to Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, his close confidant & former IAS officer VK Pandian has not accompanied Patnaik to meet governor.

The result for Odisha Assembly Elections was declared yesterday. The BJD emerged as second-largest party with 51 seats out of 147 seats. The BJP is the largest party with 78 seats in their kitty.