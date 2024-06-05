Galgotias University Receives Highest Rating of Platinum in Pharmacy from QS I-GAUGE Awards

National, June 04, 2024: Galgotias University has received the highest rating of Platinum in Pharmacy from the QS I-GAUGE awards, a testament to its exceptional performance and commitment to academic excellence in the field of pharmacy. This recognition highlights the university’s unwavering dedication to providing top-notch education and fostering innovation in pharmaceutical sciences.

The QS I-GAUGE awards are a nationwide rating system for universities, colleges, and schools in India, designed to benchmark the performance of academic institutions against key indicators and lay down developmental strategies for upgrading their educational services. Through rigorous and independent data collection and analysis, Galgotias University has demonstrated its outstanding capabilities and achievements in pharmacy education.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, stated, “We are thrilled to receive the highest rating of Platinum in Pharmacy from QS I-GAUGE. This recognition reflects our relentless efforts to maintain the highest standards of education and research in the field of pharmacy. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty, staff, and students. We will continue to strive for excellence and innovation, ensuring that our graduates are well-equipped to contribute to the advancement of pharmaceutical sciences globally.”

This recognition places Galgotias University at the forefront of pharmacy education, highlighting its innovative teaching methods, state-of-the-art research facilities, and commitment to producing highly skilled professionals who can address the evolving challenges of the pharmaceutical sector.