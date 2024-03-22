National Zoological Park celebrates International Day of Forests on 21st March, 2024

National Zoological Park, New Delhi (Delhi Zoo) has celebrated International Day of Forests on 21st March, 2024. The theme for this year’s International Forest Day is “Forests and innovation: new solutions for a better world”. The purpose of this event is to create awareness among visitors about plants and their importance in our lives.

The event was started with doodle art activity at the Education Centre of National Zoological Park, where the visitors were encouraged to participate in the activity after which a film was showcased on Mission-LiFE. After these activities for visitors plantation drive was conducted in the surroundings of recently rejuvenated water body, where staff members of National Zoological Park planted the trees.

Forest sustainable management and their use of resources are key to combating climate change, and to contributing to the prosperity and well- being of current and future generations. It is up to us to safeguard these precious natural resources by the use of innovative techniques.