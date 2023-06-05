Jatni : NATIONAL YOGA SPORTS CHAMPIONSHIP 2023 is organised at Centurion University, Bhubaneswar campus collaborating with Universal Yoga Sports Federation, (UYSF) on 3rd and 4th June2023 in which more than 350 Yoga athletes from 22 states of India participated in different age groups.

Pradeep Kumar Sahoo, Programme Associate, Centurion University said that participants from Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and other states of India has participated with enthusiasm in the age group of 5 years to 51 years.

The program started with Ganesh Vandana lamp lighting by Chief guest Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University Odisha, Mr Suresh Kumar (International President UYSF), Mrs Jyoti Singh (President of India region, UYSF).

It’s a matter of immense pleasure that the popularity of yoga is increasing day by day, not only in India but all over the world. She said that to lead a healthy life, we all should include yoga in our daily lifestyle said Prof. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor, Centurion University Odisha.

She also thanked the Universal Yoga Sports Federation for their association and Odisha Yoga officials and volunteers for their support.

This competition is divided in different Category

Sub-junior Group (5 to 12 Years Boys & Girls)

Junior Group (13 to 20 Years Boys & Girls)

Senior Group (21 to 50 Years Male & Female)

Veteran Group ( 51 years above)

Physical Handicapped Group

Mom’s Special Group